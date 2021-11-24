Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.73% of NN worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NN during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

NNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other NN news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

