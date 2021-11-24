Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.34 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $280,970. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

