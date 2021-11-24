Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) by 730.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 5.36% of Global X Health & Wellness ETF worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Health & Wellness ETF alerts:

BFIT opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.