Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank OZK by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

