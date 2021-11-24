Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $9.58 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $9.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.29.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $79.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after buying an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after buying an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after purchasing an additional 936,010 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.