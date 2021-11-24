Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 16,580 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Joint worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Joint by 201.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $153,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

