Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) by 9,426.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.52% of Viracta Therapeutics worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 1,006.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after buying an additional 1,874,846 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viracta Therapeutics by 589.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

VIRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of VIRX stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $44,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.