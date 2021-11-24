Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CQQQ. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 85,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,936,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $62.85 and a 1-year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

