Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

