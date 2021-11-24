Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.81 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$131.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$129.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$102.74 and a 1 year high of C$134.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$187.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.87.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total value of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$608,773.81. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,053 shares of company stock worth $2,222,843.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

