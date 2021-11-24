Royal Bank of Canada Sells 22,347 Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,347 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.87% of Northrim BanCorp worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 51.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Aaron Michael Schutt acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,425.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $33.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

