Royal Bank of Canada Sells 25,977 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $103.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.13. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,299 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

