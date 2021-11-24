Royal Bank of Canada Sells 47,662 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,809 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 243,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after acquiring an additional 120,783 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1,856.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 77.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $79.01.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

