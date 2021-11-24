Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,711 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,711 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

