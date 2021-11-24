Royal Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.98 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$140.87.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$131.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$129.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$127.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$102.74 and a 52-week high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$187.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total transaction of C$708,900.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843 over the last 90 days.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

