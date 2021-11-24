Royal Bank of Canada Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $343.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.89.

Autodesk stock opened at $304.00 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $252.60 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after buying an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after buying an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

