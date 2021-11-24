RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,962 shares.The stock last traded at $39.83 and had previously closed at $40.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $591.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.66.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 816.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

