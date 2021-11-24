Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $685,038.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.01 or 0.00246135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.18 or 0.00087598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.