S4FE Price Tops $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 24th. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, S4FE has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $6.46 million and approximately $2,193.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About S4FE

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

