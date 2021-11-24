Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 6,872 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,872 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.74 per share, with a total value of $499,869.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Istar Inc. purchased 6,953 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.90 per share, with a total value of $499,920.70.

On Friday, November 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,999 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $499,938.57.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,965 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.78 per share, with a total value of $499,947.70.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,707 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.55 per share, with a total value of $500,006.85.

On Monday, November 8th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,610 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.63 per share, with a total value of $499,914.30.

On Friday, November 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,601 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.74 per share, with a total value of $499,959.74.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 2,606 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Istar Inc. bought 9,861 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $742,138.86.

On Friday, October 29th, Istar Inc. bought 13,424 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.49 per share, with a total value of $999,953.76.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Istar Inc. bought 13,486 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.14 per share, with a total value of $999,852.04.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.82. 92,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.01 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after buying an additional 776,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Safehold by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after buying an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.