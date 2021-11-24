SafeInsure (SINS) Price Up 105.8% Over Last 7 Days

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $322,513.83 and approximately $562.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded up 105.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,814,483 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

