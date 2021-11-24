Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

