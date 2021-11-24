Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 107,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.00% of Sanmina worth $25,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sanmina by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.86. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.49.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.