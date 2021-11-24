Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.45

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.45 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 229825 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 58.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,597 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 293.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 122,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 177,129.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

