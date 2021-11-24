Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.91 and traded as low as $2.64. Sappi shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.43.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.