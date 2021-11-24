Savix (SVX) One Day Volume Hits $4,766.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. Savix has a total market capitalization of $220,319.43 and $4,766.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $3.81 or 0.00006737 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00046639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00248195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,664,455.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00045163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012196 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00087264 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 128,843 coins and its circulating supply is 57,891 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

