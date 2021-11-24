Scala (XLA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $1,192.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

