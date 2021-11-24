Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Acquired by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up 9.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. 164,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

