Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,179 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,454 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,165,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,054 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.30. 26,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,673. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.82. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

