Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Reduced by Pacific Edge Advisors LLC

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,582. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $51.43.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.