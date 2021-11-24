Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Lessened by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,153 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 41,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $163.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $168.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.