Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 245,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,451. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.66.

