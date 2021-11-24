Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.9% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.98 and a twelve month high of $114.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.