Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.76

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.80, with a volume of 73210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 110.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 37,111 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,481 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.