SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Shares Down 4.7%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $19.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

