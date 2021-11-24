Scotiabank Boosts Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to C$161.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$161.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

BMO opened at $110.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $112.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

