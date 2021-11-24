Scotiabank Raises Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Price Target to C$44.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFSPF. CIBC downgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Interfor has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

