Scout Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 611,234 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 611,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,369,000. Royal Caribbean Group comprises about 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Royal Caribbean Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after buying an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after buying an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after buying an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after buying an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after buying an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

RCL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

