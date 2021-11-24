Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,108 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of Abiomed worth $36,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after buying an additional 70,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after buying an additional 53,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,458. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.27. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.41 and a twelve month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total transaction of $1,319,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total value of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABMD shares. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

