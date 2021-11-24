Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.27% of Teradyne worth $49,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,894. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.53%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

