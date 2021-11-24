Scout Investments Inc. Buys 193,999 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 76.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,999 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.15% of Discover Financial Services worth $54,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.58. 18,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,477. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

