Scout Investments Inc. Buys 30,740 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.66% of Casey’s General Stores worth $46,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.84. 734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,537. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.58 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.77%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

