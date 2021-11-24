Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $37,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,901,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 47.4% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

Dollar General stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average of $218.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

