Scout Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,605 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 37,906 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Splunk worth $45,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 16.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 83.7% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 93.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 27.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $3,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Summit Insights raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,098,967. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,193. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

