Scout Investments Inc. Has $123.76 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,153,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. STAG Industrial makes up 1.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of STAG Industrial worth $123,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.