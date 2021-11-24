Scout Investments Inc. Has $36.91 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,092 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Pentair worth $36,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Pentair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,211,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,007,000 after purchasing an additional 84,523 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $9,391,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.38. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

