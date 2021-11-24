Scout Investments Inc. Has $38.63 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Brown & Brown worth $38,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. 20,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,711. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

