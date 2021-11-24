Scout Investments Inc. Has $49.06 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 614,622 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $49,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 170.7% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -939.60 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

