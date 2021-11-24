Scout Investments Inc. Has $51.26 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Twilio makes up 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Twilio worth $51,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Twilio by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 22.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $274.35. 37,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,004. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.29 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average is $344.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total value of $10,206,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.