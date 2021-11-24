Scout Investments Inc. Has $51.96 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up approximately 0.8% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $51,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.30. 29,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,267. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,712 shares of company stock valued at $8,009,219 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.